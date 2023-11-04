Zuckerberg Hurts Himself Training for Match

Mark Zuckerberg has had a setback on his way to competing in a mixed martial arts match next year. "Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," the Meta boss posted Friday on Instagram. Zuckerberg included photos documenting a hospital stay for the anterior cruciate ligament injury, CNBC reports, and showing his left leg in a brace. He's been training in martial arts including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu over the past few years, and he's gone back and forth with Elon Musk about meeting in a cage fight that hasn't happened.
Zuckerberg posted an update about a less serious injury a few weeks ago, per the AP, sharing a close-up of his bruised face. That sparring session got "a little out of hand," he said. His Friday post thanked the doctors and team caring for him. Of the upcoming match, Zuckerberg said it's on nevertheless. "Still looking forward to doing it after I recover," he posted. (Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)