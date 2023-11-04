Zuckerberg Hurts Himself Training for Match

Mark Zuckerberg has had a setback on his way to competing in a mixed martial arts match next year. "Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," the Meta boss posted Friday on Instagram. Zuckerberg included photos documenting a hospital stay for the anterior cruciate ligament injury, CNBC reports, and showing his left leg in a brace. He's been training in martial arts including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu over the past few years, and he's gone back and forth with Elon Musk about meeting in a cage fight that hasn't happened.