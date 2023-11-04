In New York on Sunday, a 20-Year Record May Fall

The New York City Marathon women's record, which has stood for 20 years, could go down Sunday with one of the strongest fields assembled in the history of the race, per the AP . Reigning champion Sharon Lokedi looks to defend her title against a stellar group of fellow Kenyan runners that includes Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, Olympic gold medalist and 2021 New York champion Peres Jepchirchir, and former marathon world-record holder Brigid Kosgei. "It was very life-changing," Lokedi said of winning last year. "Very excited to be back here again." She'll have some added support from her mother, who flew to New York from Kenya and will be waiting at the finish line in Central Park.

All will be aiming for the $50,000 bonus if they can beat the NYC event record of 2:22:31 set by Margaret Okayo in 2003. Obiri won the Boston Marathon in April, lowering her personal best to 2:21:38. Lokedi won in her marathon debut last year, taking the New York laurel wreath crown in 2:23.23. She pulled away in the final two miles of the race, winning in unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s. It was one of the hottest days in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. The temperatures on Sunday are expected in the high 50s, considerably better for the 50,000 runners expected to start the race. "I'm happy it will be cooler," Lokedi said.

There likely won't be many American runners in contention because the US Olympic marathon trials are three months away. Kellyn Taylor and Molly Huddle are the top US runners in the race, returning after giving birth to daughters in 2022. Huddle finished third at the 2016 NYC Marathon in her debut at the distance. "We've got a really strong group," Taylor said. "When I look at the people seeded ahead of me, I'm like 'holy moly.' Their accolades are light years ahead of mine. But that's the beauty of New York is that you can put all of that aside and anything can happen on that day." The current women's world record is 2:11:53, set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia at the Berlin Marathon in September.