An Arizona woman has died eight days after she was apparently trampled by elk she may have been feeding outside her home. It's thought to be the first fatal elk attack in state history, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which describes five known attacks in as many years, per NBC News. There were no witnesses in this case, per KNXV. The department said the unnamed woman's husband found her in the backyard of the couple's home in the Pine Lake community of the Hualapai Mountains, about 15 miles southeast of Kingman, on Oct. 26 "with injuries consistent with being trampled by an elk." It said there was a spilled bucket of corn nearby, suggesting the woman had been feeding one or more animals. There were "multiple elk tracks" in the yard, officials said, per People.