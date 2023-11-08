An Arizona woman has died eight days after she was apparently trampled by elk she may have been feeding outside her home. It's thought to be the first fatal elk attack in state history, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which describes five known attacks in as many years, per NBC News. There were no witnesses in this case, per KNXV. The department said the unnamed woman's husband found her in the backyard of the couple's home in the Pine Lake community of the Hualapai Mountains, about 15 miles southeast of Kingman, on Oct. 26 "with injuries consistent with being trampled by an elk." It said there was a spilled bucket of corn nearby, suggesting the woman had been feeding one or more animals. There were "multiple elk tracks" in the yard, officials said, per People.
The woman was hospitalized, then placed in a medically induced coma. She died Friday in what the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office in Nevada ruled was an accident. In the days after the woman was found, the department had handed out flyers warning people not to feed or approach elk. Two years ago, a woman was seriously injured by an elk that had become habituated to humans in the same area, NBC reports. "Please do not feed wildlife," the department said in its statement. "Feeding puts at risk the person doing the feeding, their neighbors, and the wildlife itself," as "wildlife that are fed by people, or that get food sources from items such as unsecured garbage or pet food, lose their natural fear of humans and become dependent on unnatural food sources." (Read more animal attack stories.)