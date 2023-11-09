Police officers who responded to a report of a women's torso in a dumpster in Encino, California, fear not just one life was lost, but three. Police have arrested a Tarzana man, whose wife and in-laws are missing, KNBC reports. A man who'd been searching for recyclables reported finding possible human remains in a black plastic bag inside a duffel bag placed in a dumpster behind a business plaza around 6am Wednesday, per CBS News and KTLA . Responding officers discovered the torso of an unidentified female in a bag just outside the dumpster, said LAPD Detective Efren Gutierrez.

Surveillance footage from the area led investigators to the Tarzana home of 35-year-old Samuel Haskell, where they allegedly found evidence of a crime, including blood, per KABC. Haskell lived at the home with his wife, three children, and his wife's parents, per the outlet. The children were located at school and are now in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. But Mei Haskell, who's in her 40s, and her parents, 72-year-old Gaoshan Li and 64-year-old YanXiang Wang, have yet to be found. A white Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to Mei's parents is also missing.

Located at the Topanga Mall just before noon Wednesday, Haskell was arrested on suspicion of murder. He's held on $2 million bail. Authorities have so far been unable to give an age for the female victim, but they believe the torso was in the dumpster for no more than two days, per CBS. A person had initially reported seeing a body in a black bag near the Haskell home around 5:30pm Tuesday, but "when officers responded, nothing was located," Gutierrez said, per KNBC. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 877-LAPD-247. (Read more murder stories.)