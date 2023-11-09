It's been a significant week for the politics of abortion, with Democrats scoring wins on the issue in Tuesday's election, and GOP candidates laying out a range of differing positions in their Wednesday debate. Where do things go from here? A look at coverage:

Strategy shift: NBC News reports that top GOP strategists will begin advising candidates to make clear they don't back a federal ban on all abortions. Specifically, the National Republican Senatorial Committee—the party's campaign arm in the Senate—"is encouraging Republicans to clearly state their opposition to a national abortion ban and their support for reasonable limits on late-term abortions when babies can feel pain, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother," one insider tells the outlet. "They are encouraging candidates to contrast that position with Democrats' support for taxpayer-funded abortion without limits."