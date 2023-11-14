Matt LeBlanc to Matthew Perry: You're 'Finally Free'

The remaining cast of Friends spoke as a group to salute the late Matthew Perry, and now co-star Matt LeBlanc is offering his own remembrance, reports USA Today. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," LeBlanc wrote on a set of photos he posted to Instagram. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life." Their characters—LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani and Perry's Chandler Bing—were best friends on the show. "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend."