Entertainment / Matt LeBlanc Matt LeBlanc to Matthew Perry: You're 'Finally Free' 'Friends' co-star says farewell in Instagram post By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 14, 2023 2:35 PM CST Copied Matthew Perry, from left, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc of "Friends" arrive for NBC's 75th Anniversary event on May 5, 2002 in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File) The remaining cast of Friends spoke as a group to salute the late Matthew Perry, and now co-star Matt LeBlanc is offering his own remembrance, reports USA Today. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," LeBlanc wrote on a set of photos he posted to Instagram. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life." Their characters—LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani and Perry's Chandler Bing—were best friends on the show. "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend." LeBlanc, 56, also wrote that the 54-year-old Perry, who had struggled with substance abuse issues, was "finally free," per Page Six. But he ended on a lighter note: "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me." (Perry's Batman-themed posts before his death have fixated fans.)