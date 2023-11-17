Amazon Stays Tough as Nails on Return to Office Mandate

Amazon has been fairly unyielding with its return-to-office mandate, and a new report from CNBC indicates that stance isn't softening. Per posts on the company's internal site viewed by CNBC, staffers who don't work from the office at least three days a week—as they have been required to do since May—might find they can't get promoted. One key post:

Another posts states that managers and Amazon's human resources group are working in concert to "monitor adherence" to the mandate, and that such monitoring "will continue as we evaluate promotion readiness." An Amazon rep confirmed the stance, saying, "Like any company, we expect employees who are being considered for promotion to be in compliance with company guidelines and policies." Fortune points out that a withheld promotion might be the lesser of the potential consequences for not adhering with the policy: It reports that Amazon managers in October were told they could fire employees who didn't comply. (Read more Amazon stories.)