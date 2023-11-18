A day after R&B singer Cassie filed a federal complaint against hip-hop mogul Sean Combs (aka Diddy, aka Puff Daddy), accusing Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over their decadelong relationship, the two arrived at a settlement, reports the AP . In a Friday statement sent by Douglas Wigdor, an attorney for 37-year-old Cassie (full name: Casandra Ventura), it was announced that a deal had been made "to their mutual satisfaction," with Ventura noting, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Combs, for his part, echoed in his own statement, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love." Combs' lawyer, Ben Brafman, had asserted in a Thursday statement that his client "vehemently denies" Ventura's allegations. The announcement of the resolution didn't offer many details, including the financial terms, which may have been the point of Combs, 54, wanting to settle so quickly: The New York Times notes that the settlement "quickly shuts down what could have been a risky and potentially embarrassing process of legal discovery—in which reams of evidence are made public—and a possible trial."

Ventura, meanwhile, won't have to sit through cross-examination by Combs' legal team. Among those who've been offering their publicly support of Ventura: members of girl group Danity Kane, signed to Combs' Bad Boy label, who took to social media to boost her, per USA Today. "Praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing," wrote singer Dawn Richard in a post on X, the former Twitter. "You are beautiful and brave." Richard's bandmate, singer D Woods, added on Instagram: "You are incredibly brave to shine light on what you endured in the dark. I'm sorry you had to go through it alone." (Read more Sean Combs stories.)