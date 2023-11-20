Plane Crash Mystery Was 'Inexplicable'—Until It Wasn't

A Canadian hunter came upon the site of an apparent plane crash near Kamloops, British Columbia, on Nov. 3 and alerted police. The Guardian reports the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's initial investigation only deepened a seemingly "inexplicable" mystery: The bush plane wreckage had no motor, wings, doors, or seats and appeared to be more than two decades old. They assumed it had crashed, but no human remains were found in the vicinity and there were no relevant reports of missing planes. But it turns out this plane didn't fall from the sky—it ended up there via a logging machine.

As the CBC reports, the all-volunteer Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) has come forward to say it deposited the wreckage there more than a year ago to use to train its search crews. "We put it there so that we could train our spotters and navigators how to find it on the hillside," says CASARA pilot Orvin Walden, who explains the location was an intentional one.

The plane, which was acquired from a salvage yard, sits on private land and isn't located along the north flight paths into Kamloops, giving CASARA's pilots the space they need to complete their training exercises. Walden notes the plane isn't exactly where they left it, however. "I guess the cows have moved ... [it a] little tiny bit because it used to point north and south, and now it's pointing east and west," he said. (Read more plane crash stories.)