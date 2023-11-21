The drama at OpenAI, the dominant company in the field of artificial intelligence, is apparently not over. The board surprised all of tech by ousting CEO Sam Altman, who was promptly hired by Microsoft. But with most OpenAI employees now threatening a mutiny over the board's actions, it's possible Altman may end up back in charge there, reports the Verge. For that to happen, the four-member board that fired him would likely step down instead. (Already, one of the four, OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, has done an about-face on Altman, even though he led the move to fire him.)

Doesn't matter? Microsoft is OpenAI's main financial backer, and CEO Satya Nadella says it doesn't much matter whether Altman comes to Microsoft or returns to OpenAI because "irrespective of where Sam is, he's working with Microsoft," per Business Insider. Nadella's move to hire Altman quickly—and keep him away from rivals such as Apple or Google—was a "World Series of Poker move for the ages," says Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives, per Investors.com. And Ives thinks it was the right bet.