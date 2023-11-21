Geoffrey Holt was unassuming as the caretaker of a mobile home park in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, where he lived a simple but curious life. Residents would see Holt around town in threadbare clothes—riding his lawn mower, headed to the convenience store, parked along the main road reading a newspaper. He did odd jobs for others but rarely left town. Despite having taught driver's ed to high schoolers, Holt had given up driving a car; he opted for a bicycle instead and finally the mower. His mobile home in the park was mostly empty of furniture—no TV and no computer, either. "He seemed to have what he wanted, but he didn't want much," said Edwin "Smokey" Smith, Holt's best friend and former employer. But Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people, per the AP .

Holt's will had brief instructions: $3.8 million to the town of Hinsdale to benefit the community in the areas of education, health, recreation, and culture. "I don't think anyone had any idea that he was that successful," said Steve Diorio, chair of the town selectboard. "I know he didn't have a whole lot of family, but nonetheless, to leave it to the town. ... It's a tremendous gift." The money could go far in this Connecticut River town sandwiched between Vermont and Massachusetts, with abundant hiking and fishing opportunities and small businesses. There's been no formal gathering to discuss ideas for the money since local officials were notified in September.

Some residents have proposed upgrading the town hall clock, restoring buildings, and maybe buying a new ballot-counting machine in honor of Holt, who always made sure he voted. Another possibility is setting up an online driver's education course. Organizations would be able to apply for grants via a trust through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, drawing from the interest, roughly about $150,000 annually. Hinsdale will "utilize the money left very frugally, as Mr. Holt did," said Kathryn Lynch, the town administrator. Holt, who died in June at age 82, acquired his small fortune mainly from investments he made himself. Read more about his quiet life here.