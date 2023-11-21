As a Fan, Tom Brady Sees NFL Mediocrity

Tom Brady says the quality of play in the NFL isn't what it was in his day—which came to an end in January. "I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL," the five-time Super Bowl MVP said in an interview Monday. "I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past." Brady made the comments on the Stephen A. Smith Show, USA Today reports. And he saw a lot of excellence in his 23 years as quarterback of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during which he won seven Super Bowls. Several factors are responsible for the decline, Brady said.