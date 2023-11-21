Next Karate Kid Will Have a First

It may seem like Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio appeared on screen together in one of the Karate Kid movies that have spanned nearly three decades, but they didn't. That will change in the next chapter, Deadline reports. No information about the plot has been released officially, but Macchio will reprise his 1984 role as Daniel LaRusso, the karate champ mentored by Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi. Chan will pick up where he left off as Mr. Han, the kung fu master who helped Jaden Smith deter bullies in the 2010 Karate Kid remake. Jonathan Entwistle will direct.