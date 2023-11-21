Entertainment / Karate Kid Next Karate Kid Will Have a First Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio both will appear in new installment By Bob Cronin, Newser Staff Posted Nov 21, 2023 5:35 PM CST Copied Ralph Macchio, left, star of the original "The Karate Kid," poses with Jaden Smith, center, and Jackie Chan, cast members in a re-make of the film, at the premiere in Los Angeles, Monday, June 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) It may seem like Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio appeared on screen together in one of the Karate Kid movies that have spanned nearly three decades, but they didn't. That will change in the next chapter, Deadline reports. No information about the plot has been released officially, but Macchio will reprise his 1984 role as Daniel LaRusso, the karate champ mentored by Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi. Chan will pick up where he left off as Mr. Han, the kung fu master who helped Jaden Smith deter bullies in the 2010 Karate Kid remake. Jonathan Entwistle will direct. Casting for the title character is a mystery: A global search began Tuesday. The setting this time will be on the East Coast, per the Hollywood Reporter, with the story involving a teenager from China helped by—wait for it—"a tough but wise mentor," per the Hollywood Reporter. Sony expects to start shooting in the spring and plans the release for December 2024. Chan and Macchio announce the star search here. (Read more Karate Kid stories.) Report an error