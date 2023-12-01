Takeaways From the 'Great Red vs. Blue State Debate'

Two governors clashed Thursday night in what Fox News billed as "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom debated for 90 minutes in an empty studio in Georgia. Both governors hurled insults at each other in the debate, which was moderated by Fox's Sean Hannity. Some takeaways:

DeSantis was "far feistier' than in GOP debates. The Florida governor put in a "far feistier" performance here than he did in multiple debates with his rivals for the GOP nomination, Jonathan Weisman writes at the New York Times. With help from Hannity, he kept Newsom "on his heels for most of the night," hitting the Democrat "on subject after subject: crime, immigration, taxes, education," Weisman writes.