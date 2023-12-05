Hollywood Is Going After Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert is busily defending her seat in Colorado's 3rd District, and more than a few Hollywood A-listers are busily funding her opponent. As Newsweek reports, the Colorado Republican is in something of a reelection dogfight with Democrat Adam Frisch, whom she beat by only 546 votes in 2022. This time around, the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner, Don Henley, and Rosanne Cash are throwing cash at Frisch, who had four times Boebert's fundraising in the third quarter, with a record-breaking $3.38 million. That did not go unnoticed by the incumbent: "My opponent has plenty of funding from Soros dark money and even Hollywood liberals like Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds," she wrote on X. "I need your help."