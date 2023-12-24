Rarity in NHL: Two 'Michigan' Goals on Same Night

On the NHL's final night before its holiday break, Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras combined for a stylish celebration of lacrosse. Bedard and Zegras each scored a lacrosse-style—or "Michigan"—goal on Saturday in a pair of highlights that likely will be watched repeatedly before the league returns to action on Wednesday night, per the AP .

The 18-year-old Bedard pulled off the feat for the first time since he was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL draft. In the first period against St. Louis, he took a pass from Philipp Kurashev behind the Blues net. The center then cradled the puck with his stick before slamming it into the corner, over the left shoulder of goaltender Jordan Binnington. "There was just no one there, and just thought it was a good play, and yeah, kind of went for it," Bedard said afterward. It was Bedard's 13th goal in his 33rd game. He leads all NHL rookies in goals and assists with 17. "Talented play and I think it shocked all of us," said St. Louis forward Robert Thomas. "It takes a lot of skill to do that at that speed." (The Blackhawks lost the game, 7-5.)

Zegras' goal came a little later in the night. With 5:59 left in the Ducks' 3-2 loss to Seattle, the 22-year-old Zegras skated behind the net and picked up the puck with his stick blade before flinging it over Joey Daccord's shoulder from the extended goal line. It was Zegras' third "Michigan" goal in the league, per NHL.com. They're called "Michigan" goals because Mike Legg famously scored one for the University of Michigan during the 1996 NCAA tournament.