These Are the Most Popular Google Searches of 2023

This Is What People Looked Up Online in 2023

Our collective Google search history is here
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2023 7:29 AM CST
Your Google search history for 2023 has arrived. Well, actually, the world's. On Monday, the California-based tech giant released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments (hello, Barbenheimer) to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions, per the AP. The ongoing Israel-Hamas war topped news trends in 2023, per Google's global data, while Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin—who experienced a near-death cardiac arrest on the field during a January game but has since completed a celebrated comeback—was Google's top trending person on search this year. Here, the top five searches in a few big categories:

News

  1. War in Israel and Gaza
  2. Titanic submarine
  3. Turkey earthquake
  4. Hurricane Hilary
  5. Hurricane Idalia

People
  1. Damar Hamlin
  2. Jeremy Renner
  3. Andrew Tate
  4. Kylian Mbappe (French soccer player)
  5. Travis Kelce

Passings
  1. Matthew Perry
  2. Tina Turner
  3. Sinead O'Connor
  4. Ken Block
  5. Jerry Springer

Movies
  1. Barbie
  2. Oppenheimer
  3. Jawan
  4. Sound of Freedom
  5. John Wick: Chapter 4

See what the top searches were in other categories here. (Read more Google stories.)

