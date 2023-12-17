Original AC/DC Drummer Is Dead

Australian drummer Colin Burgess, an original member of AC/DC in the early 1970s, has died at age 77, per the AP. "Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess," says an online post from the band. "He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin." No cause of death was given. Burgess was recruited in November 1973 to help form AC/DC with Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar and his brother Angus Young on lead guitar, lead vocalist Dave Evans, and bassist Larry Van Kriedt.