Original AC/DC Drummer Is Dead

Australian drummer Colin Burgess, an original member of AC/DC in the early 1970s, has died at age 77, per the AP. "Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess," says an online post from the band. "He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin." No cause of death was given. Burgess was recruited in November 1973 to help form AC/DC with Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar and his brother Angus Young on lead guitar, lead vocalist Dave Evans, and bassist Larry Van Kriedt.
Burgess left the band in 1974 and was followed by a succession of drummers, with Phil Rudd becoming the best known of them, per Deadline. Burgess returned to the band at times, including when Bon Scott was lead singer. Before AC/DC, Burgess played with the Australian rock group The Masters Apprentices, which was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 1998.
