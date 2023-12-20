Ramaswamy Will Remove Himself From Colorado Ballot, Too

If Donald Trump is not on the Colorado ballot, Vivek Ramaswamy doesn't want to be, either. The Republican presidential candidate says he will withdraw from the state's GOP primary ballot to protest the Colorado Supreme Court's Wednesday ruling that ordered Trump be left off the ballot due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. "I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state's ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same immediately—or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country," Ramaswamy said in a statement cited by the Hill. More: