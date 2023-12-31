If you ever considered showing off your skills on TikTok, here's a little incentive. MarketWatch says that users are shelling out a collective $11 million per day in tips. Now the app is "poised to become the highest earning mobile app ever—approaching the $15 billion milestone in 2024," according to Lexi Sydow of Data.ai. The company's consumer report notes that TikTok is the first non-gaming app to reach that gross-revenue milestone, putting them in a class with top mobile apps Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, Monster Strike, and Clash of Clans. Tipping on the app is a relatively new feature, launching in 2021, but users jumped on board quickly. Tipping on the app is up 22% from 2022, when the daily average was $9 million.