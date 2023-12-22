Science / best of 2023 10 of the Year's Most Stunning Science Stories Including one about hidden mountains that are taller than Everest By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Dec 22, 2023 9:53 AM CST Updated Dec 26, 2023 2:10 PM CST Copied (Getty / Totojang) We have a particular soft spot for science stories at Newser. So often they fascinate, shock, and amaze us all at once—we hope you feel the same. Here are the 10 most-read science stories of the year: Ukrainian Soldier's Case 'Will Go Down in Medical Textbooks' Alzheimer's Study 'Made the Hair on My Arms Stand Up' CDC: 'Killer Fungus' Spreading at 'Alarming Rate' Scientists Mapping Hidden Mountains Taller than Everest The Amazon Researcher 'Refused to Believe Her Data' In Largest Brain Study of Young Athletes, a 'Remarkable' Find Study Suggests Familiar Antibiotic Can Counter STDs AMA: BMI Metric Has Caused 'Historical Harm' There May Be Something Big Going On in Earth's Center After Volcano Burst, 'Most Extreme Concentration of Lightning' Ever (Read more stunning science stories.) Report an error