Ken Jennings Addresses Mayim Bialik's Jeopardy! Exit

Mayim Bialik caught Jeopardy! viewers off guard when she announced midmonth that Sony had informed her she would no longer co-host the show. Ken Jennings, whom she shared the job with, will take on the new season solo, and he talks about the change in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. He said the news "took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I'm gonna miss her. I can't speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."