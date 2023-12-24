People Keep Getting Killed Along California's Pacific Coast Highway

The deaths of four Pepperdine University students killed as they walked along California's Pacific Coast Highway in October were tragic, but not exactly rare: A new memorial along the coastal Route 1 features 58 white tires—one for each person killed since 2010 on the 21-mile stretch of the highway that goes through Malibu. "It's Main Street plus parking for a beach," Los Angeles County Sheriff Capt. Jennifer Seetoo explains to CNN. "It's a walkway and you literally have people going 100 miles an hour." The first tire is for Emily Shane, the 13-year-old killed as she waited along the road for her dad to pick her up from a slumber party. "It's just a matter of time" before the next death, her dad, film producer Michael Shane, says. "We can't move fast enough to do what needs to be done."