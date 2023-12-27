If most people dread a trip to the dentist to have a cavity filled or a wisdom tooth pulled, imagine having more than 30 separate procedures done during a single visit. That's what one Minnesota patient alleges happened when she went to Eden Prairie dentist Kevin Molldrem, who she says in a new lawsuit performed four root canals, eight crowns, and 20 fillings during one lengthy sit-down. In her complaint against Molldrem—whose dental practice shows 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google , with nearly 500 reviews, per FOX 9 —Kathleen Wilson claims she visited his office in July 2020 to remedy her tooth decay and gum issues.

Wilson's attorneys commissioned Florida's Dr. Avrum Goldstein to assess what went down during Wilson's visit with Molldrem, and he was shocked by what he found, per the Star Tribune. In his Nov. 14 report, Goldstein noted there was nothing wrong with Molldrem's diagnosis of Wilson, who had decay in "virtually every tooth in her mouth, something that is quite rare." However, "trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner," Goldstein wrote. He added that it was "inconceivable" that Molldrem tried to address the issues with 28 of Wilson's teeth in a single, 5.5-hour visit.

Wilson's suit, which says she suffered significant injuries due to her visit, also claims Molldrem administered too much anesthesia during her procedures and then doctored her records to make it appear as if he'd given her a lower, safer amount. Per Goldstein's assessment, Molldrem gave Wilson 960mg of anesthesia over the duration of her visit, while a safe amount comes in under 500mg. Wilson is said to be seeking at least $50,000 in damages, claiming she suffered pain, disfigurement, embarrassment, and distress as a result of her visit to Molldrem. (Read more dentist stories.)