Obama's Top Songs of 2023

All hail the former chief's favorite tunes from the year past
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 30, 2023 7:29 AM CST
Former President Obama reads "Santa's Gotta Go" by Derrick Barnes to a pre-kindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore, Chicago, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.   (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool)

For those waiting with baited breath to see what all the hip sexagenarians were listening to this year, well, here's the personal list of the favorite music of at least one. That's right, former President Obama is out with his annual list of songs that he had on blast in 2023. A look-see, courtesy of Deadline:

  • "TQG" by Karol G & Shakira
  • "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves
  • "Sprinter" by Dave & Central Cee
  • "Since I Have A Lover" by 6LACK
  • "Cobra" by Megan Thee Stallion
  • "Joiner" by Blondshell
  • "Midnight Gospel" by Alé Araya Feat. Joseph Chilliams
  • "America Has A Problem" by Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
  • "Water" by Tyla
  • "The Returner" by Allison Russell
Skip on over to Deadline for the full list, or here for the former commander-in-chief's favorite movies of 2023. (Read more Barack Obama stories.)

