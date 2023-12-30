Obama's Top Songs of 2023

For those waiting with baited breath to see what all the hip sexagenarians were listening to this year, well, here's the personal list of the favorite music of at least one. That's right, former President Obama is out with his annual list of songs that he had on blast in 2023. A look-see, courtesy of Deadline:



"TQG" by Karol G & Shakira

"I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves

"Sprinter" by Dave & Central Cee

"Since I Have A Lover" by 6LACK

"Cobra" by Megan Thee Stallion

"Joiner" by Blondshell

"Midnight Gospel" by Alé Araya Feat. Joseph Chilliams

"America Has A Problem" by Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Water" by Tyla

"The Returner" by Allison Russell