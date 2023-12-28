Prague Gunman Also Killed Dad, Baby Walking in the Woods

A note found at the home of the gunman who killed 14 people at a Prague university last week in the Czech Republic's worst-ever mass killing reveals that he was also responsible for a double murder before the mass shooting. The gunman, whom locals would prefer not be named publicly, confessed in the note that six days prior to the university shooting, he shot and killed a man and his infant daughter in woods on the outskirts of Prague, the Independent reports. Police acknowledged that the shooter had been on a list of 4,000 potential suspects they planned to interview about the December 15 double murder, and expressed regret they hadn't yet questioned him before he carried out his December 21 mass shooting, the BBC reports. He also killed his own father before the Charles University attack, the Daily Beast reports.