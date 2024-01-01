In Mississippi, Nobody Is Policing the Sheriffs

Sheriffs in Mississippi are elected by the people, but after that, who holds them accountable? While the state is responsible for looking into shootings and deaths if a sheriff or deputy is involved, allegations of brutality lobbed against their departments, including beatings, rape, and retaliation, commonly go nowhere, according to a joint investigation by the New York Times and and Mississippi Today. In fact, the sheriffs' offices are under no obligation even to report the allegations to state authorities. (The piece is part of a series on the power of Mississippi sheriffs, one that previously revealed Rankin County's "Goon Squad.") Together they examined lawsuits against sheriff's departments across the state that hit dead ends despite ample evidence, with most cases being settled out of court. The details of what people alleged were harrowing.
One woman claimed she was raped in her cell in 2016 by a deputy, while a man says he was choked and his head was slammed against the wall until he passed out. Former Maine attorney general James Tierney called the allegations "criminal" and "corrupt" after examining the suits, adding "this wasn't one renegade cop or a renegade DA. There is a systemic problem here." The Times notes that those tapped to investigate the crimes often have close ties to sheriffs' offices, a relationship described as a "politically incestuous." In one case, a man provided photos and medical records to chief investigator Brian Calico after claiming he was shackled and beaten by deputies under Sheriff Billy McGee, rendering him unconscious with broken ribs. Calico said he found no improper conduct. Less than a year later, he married McGee's daughter. Read the full report. (And check out more Longform stories.)