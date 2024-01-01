In Mississippi, Nobody Is Policing the Sheriffs

Sheriffs in Mississippi are elected by the people, but after that, who holds them accountable? While the state is responsible for looking into shootings and deaths if a sheriff or deputy is involved, allegations of brutality lobbed against their departments, including beatings, rape, and retaliation, commonly go nowhere, according to a joint investigation by the New York Times and and Mississippi Today. In fact, the sheriffs' offices are under no obligation even to report the allegations to state authorities. (The piece is part of a series on the power of Mississippi sheriffs, one that previously revealed Rankin County's "Goon Squad.") Together they examined lawsuits against sheriff's departments across the state that hit dead ends despite ample evidence, with most cases being settled out of court. The details of what people alleged were harrowing.