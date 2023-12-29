GOP Senator Says His Home Was 'Swatted'

Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't the only Republican lawmaker getting "swatted" : Sen. Rick Scott says it happened to him Wednesday night. "Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards 'swatted' my home in Naples," the Florida Republican posted on X Thursday, referring to hoax calls to law enforcement that result in authorities, sometimes SWAT teams, being sent to the victims' houses. "These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family." A spokesperson for the Naples Police Department tells NBC News someone called the department's non-emergency line to report a shooting at Scott's address, but that within 15 minutes officers determined "the events did not occur and the incident was a swatting event." An investigation is ongoing.

A report on the incident indicates a male called to report he'd shot his wife while she was asleep. When police arrived on the scene, however, a security officer who was there was not aware of any problems at the house, and responding officers found no signs of forced entry around the perimeter. They then got in touch with the owner of the home, who requested they search the interior, which they did, again finding nothing suspicious. Another GOP representative, Brandon Williams of New York, says he was also swatted on Christmas day, CNN reports. As for MTG, she says she plans to introduce legislation "to make it much easier for law enforcement to arrest and prosecutors to prosecute [swatters]," Fox News reports. (Read more Rick Scott stories.)