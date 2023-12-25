Greene: I Was Just Swatted

Georgia Republican says false crime report is another in a series
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 25, 2023 3:30 PM CST
Greene Says Swatting Interrupted Family's Holiday
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives for a GOP meeting about nominating a House speaker candidate at the Capitol in October.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's tormentors thought of her on the holiday. "I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time," the Republican posted Monday on X. "On Christmas with my family here." A series of phone calls starting last year have falsely reported crimes at Greene's Georgia, leading to a law enforcement response, the Hill reports. In August 2022, a 911 caller said a man had been shot five times at an address that turned out to be hers.

Greene's tweet said her family nevertheless was in "joyous spirits," and she expressed appreciation for the responders. "My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn't have to deal with this," she wrote. In an interview last year with Charlie Kirk, Greene said she typically takes a gun to answer the door at her home, per the Independent. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X