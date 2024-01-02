Sports / Texas Longhorns ESPN Had Accidental Nudity During Sugar Bowl, Is Sorry Plus, memes abound to Matthew McConaughey's reaction to his team's loss By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jan 2, 2024 12:52 PM CST Copied Washington playes Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) A woman baring her breast in New Orleans isn't usually headline-worthy, but a woman baring her breast on national television in New Orleans has ESPN more than a little red-faced. ESPN apologized Monday night for the video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast. "We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast," ESPN's Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to the AP. But that apparently wasn't the only meme-worthy tidbit coming out of the game. As Sports Illustrated reports, Texas Longhorns super-fan Matthew McConaughey was present on the sidelines, and as the game went down to a last-second play, the actor was spotted with his hands raised in hope only to deflate when his team failed to make the game-saving play. Mockery abounds: "You can actually pinpoint the *SECOND* when his heart rips in half," tweeted one user. Washington faces Michigan in the national championship next Monday, while Texas heads home with a sad McConaughey. (Read more Texas Longhorns stories.) Report an error