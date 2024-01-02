ESPN Had Accidental Nudity During Sugar Bowl, Is Sorry

A woman baring her breast in New Orleans isn't usually headline-worthy, but a woman baring her breast on national television in New Orleans has ESPN more than a little red-faced. ESPN apologized Monday night for the video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast. "We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast," ESPN's Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to the AP.