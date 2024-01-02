Somebody Just Had a Pretty Rich New Year's Day

Someone in Michigan won a massive Powerball jackpot on the first day of 2024, the first time it has been won on New Year's Day since the game's start in 1992. The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and the red Powerball of 1. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $810 million to $842.4 million at the time of the drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and 10th-largest US lottery jackpot ever won. Before the big win on New Year's, the jackpot had been growing since mid-October. The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $842.4 million, payable over 30 years, or a lump sum payment of $425.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes.