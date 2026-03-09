Ohio State President Quits Over 'Inappropriate Relationship'

Ohio State needs a new president after a surprise controversy. Ted Carter resigned over the weekend after disclosing to the Board of Trustees that he had an "inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business," the school said in a statement, reports the Columbus Dispatch . The university didn't provide details about the nature of the relationship or identify the other person, per the New York Times . The board, describing itself as "surprised and disappointed," met in a three-hour closed session Saturday and accepted Carter's offer to step down.

Carter, 66, had been on the job about two years, and he had generally received strong reviews, according to the Dispatch. He made about $1.2 million a year, with a contract through 2028. A former head of the University of Nebraska system and a retired Navy officer who once led the US Naval Academy, Carter had launched a 10-year strategic plan focused on scholarships, faculty recruitment, and AI initiatives. Carter said he and his wife, Lynda, were leaving with "gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful community." The board says an interim leadership plan will be announced this week.