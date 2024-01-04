You May Get a Specific Google Pop-Up Starting Thursday

If you're a Chrome user who gets a pop-up from Google on Thursday, it's likely a sign that you're part of the first phase of the company's plan to eliminate cookies—the much-reviled tech gizmos that track your online activity and direct targeted ads your way. Details:
- As of Thursday, Google will start blocking the cookies of about 1% of Chrome users, or about 30 million people, reports the BBC. The company aims to eliminate them for all users by the end of the year.
- How to tell if you're in the 1%? Affected users will get a pop-up announcement from Google telling them so, reports Gizmodo (which describes cookies as the "original sin of the internet"). They'll also see an eyeball logo in the URL bar.