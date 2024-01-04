You May Get a Specific Google Pop-Up Starting Thursday

If you're a Chrome user who gets a pop-up from Google on Thursday, it's likely a sign that you're part of the first phase of the company's plan to eliminate cookies—the much-reviled tech gizmos that track your online activity and direct targeted ads your way. Details:

As of Thursday, Google will start blocking the cookies of about 1% of Chrome users, or about 30 million people, reports the BBC. The company aims to eliminate them for all users by the end of the year.

How to tell if you're in the 1%? Affected users will get a pop-up announcement from Google telling them so, reports Gizmodo (which describes cookies as the "original sin of the internet"). They'll also see an eyeball logo in the URL bar.