Barack Obama Wins Another Emmy

Barack Obama won his second Emmy, and John Mulaney won his third Sunday on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the AP reports. Obama won the Emmy for best narrator for his Netflix documentary series, Working: What We Do All Day, repeating in a category he previously won for narrating a Netflix series on national parks. He also has two Grammys for his voice work on the audiobooks of his two memoirs.

The former president, who was not at the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, beat fellow nominees Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Mahershala Ali, and Pedro Pascal in what was by far the most star-studded category at the Creative Arts Emmys, a two-night award-show marathon that mostly honors less-than-famous artists, crew members and crafts people in television.

Mulaney won his Emmy for writing on his Netflix standup special, Baby J, in which his work took a darker turn and dealt with his drug addiction and recovery. "I can't wait to show this award to our son for a special he will never, ever be allowed to watch," Mulaney told wife Olivia Munn, with whom he has a 2-year-old, as he accepted the award. The Creative Arts Emmys, which began Saturday and ended Sunday, are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony that will air 8pm Jan. 15 on Fox.