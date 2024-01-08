Police Called to Altercation Between Boebert and Her Ex

Lauren Boebert's ex-husband called police Saturday night from a Silt, Colorado, restaurant where he claimed his ex-wife had punched him twice in the face, a claim the congresswoman denies. The incident was first reported on social media by American Muckrakers, an anti-Boebert super PAC, and then confirmed by the Daily Beast . The incident, according to a Boebert aide, started earlier in the evening when Boebert showed up at her ex's house to pick up one of their kids and her ex, Jayson Boebert, tried to hug her. The congresswoman pushed him away and he later called to apologize and asked to talk in person, the aide says; Boebert requested a public setting because she was concerned things might get confrontational, and they met at the restaurant, Miner's Claim.

The aide says that at the restaurant, Jayson Boebert was "disrespectful" and "lewd," and that as things got more heated between the two, he made "an aggressive move" toward his ex-wife, "to grab her." That's when, per the aide, the congresswoman "put her hand in his face, put her hand on his nose" to push him back. But the American Muckraker's version of events, which Jayson Boebert says is accurate, claims Lauren Boebert punched him twice in the nose "and then continued to beat him up." The congresswoman called the police non-emergency line after her husband called police to report that he was a victim of domestic violence; she denied her ex's claims and said she'd stick around to talk to cops.

The Silt Police Department confirms to the Denver Post that it is investigating the incident; no one was arrested Saturday. "We have a lot of facts and stuff to get sorted out," the chief of police says. "This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I'm moving. I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested," Lauren Boebert says in a statement. She says she is consulting a lawyer about the "false claims" made about her. Jayson Boebert says he told police Sunday that he did not want to press charges. He tells the Post, "Her and I were working through a difficult conversation." (Boebert has also cited Barbra Streisand when explaining why she's switching districts.)