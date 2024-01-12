Trump Receives $400K Tab for Reporters' Legal Fees

A judge has ordered Donald Trump to pay almost $400,000 in legal fees incurred by the New York Times and three of its reporters in defending themselves against a lawsuit he filed over a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into his finances. A court dismissed the lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages last May, finding that their newspaper's coverage was protected by the First Amendment, CNBC reports. "The court has sent a message to those who want to misuse the judicial system to try to silence journalists," a spokeswoman for the Times said Friday.