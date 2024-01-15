Coco Gauff: USTA Promo Image Makes Us Look 'Hideous'

The US Tennis Association probably thought it was being cute when it posted an image of Coco Gauff and other tennis stars in the animation style of The Wild Thornberrys, but Gauff most definitely did not find it cute. As USA Today explains, the decades-old cartoon series was about a family that traveled the world, including Australia, and USTA posted the image to promote the Australian Open. "Worst thing I've ever seen," Gauff said in an Instagram story Sunday. "Like a [caricature] artist decided to make [us] all look like hideous looking people. The art style is cool for a cartoon show but not for a hype post. Foul." The USTA post has since been deleted, but you can see a screenshot of it, as well as Gauff's reply, here.