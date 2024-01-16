Here Are the Emmys' Silver Carpet Standouts

Television's finest brought the silver carpet alive in color, vying with a sea of black, on Monday at the strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards, including a 3D-molded black look for Ayo Edebiri and sparkly chartreuse for Rhea Seehorn, the AP reports. Edebiri of The Bear walked in a strapless custom gown from Louis Vuitton. It was molded to her body and fell above the ankle. "We're snatched and loving it," she told E! Riley Keough also went for black as the classic color made the bright color pop at the 2023 Emmys. Seehorn of Better Call Saul shone in sparkly sequins on her long-sleeve, high-neck gown by Naeem Khan. When it comes to her looks, she told the Associated Press, she's not about things "falling out." Being able to use the restroom is another fashion requirement.