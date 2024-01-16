These Are Your Emmy Award Winners

Succession won best drama series, The Bear won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for Abbott Elementary, the AP reports. Succession, the HBO saga of a squabbling wealthy family and maladjusted media empire, won its third best drama series prize for its fourth and final season, along with a best actor in a drama award for Kieran Culkin, best actress in a drama for Sarah Snook, and best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen. The Bear, the FX dramedy about another contentious family and a struggling restaurant at the center of the life of a talented chef, won best comedy series for its first season. The Emmys also heaped honors on its acting cast, naming Jeremy Allen White as best actor in a comedy, best supporting actress in a comedy for Ayo Edebiri, and best supporting actor in a comedy for Ebon-Moss Bachrach. All three were first-time nominees.

Brunson won best actress in a comedy at the Emmy Awards for the show she created, Abbott Elementary, becoming the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years and the first from a network show to win it in more than a decade. "I love making 'Abbott Elementary' so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy," Brunson said during her acceptance on the Fox telecast, fighting back tears. The writer-actor was among the stars with standout looks on the Emmys' silver carpet. Beef won best limited series, while Steven Yeun and Ali Wong became the first Asian Americans to win in their categories—Yeun for best actor in a limited series and Wong for best actress. Creator Lee Sung won Emmys for writing and directing.

The tweaked awards calendar made for some oddities. Edebiri and White won their Emmy for the show's first season eight days after after winning Golden Globes for the second season. Emotions ran high from the start of the ceremony when the first presenter, Christina Applegate, who said in 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, got a standing ovation as she came out using a cane to present the award, and was tearful as she announced the winners. Toward the end of the night, Culkin got big laughs during his speech when he told his wife that their two kids weren't enough. "I want more," Culkin said. "You said if I won, we could talk about it." See the complete list of winners here, read about the opening monologue here, or read about more from the ceremony, which included a number of cast reunions from iconic TV shows, here.