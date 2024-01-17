He Was Hit by 3 Different Cars. None of the Drivers Stopped

"He was breathing. He was trying to get up." That's what a Los Angeles business owner said after watching video taken by his surveillance camera of a pedestrian who was hit by a car late Friday night. That car didn't stop. Neither did the second car that then hit the man, nor the third. NBC News reports the man, identified only as being in his late 20s or early 30s, was crossing San Fernando Road mid-block when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction hit him around 11:45pm, sending him to the ground.
The truck continued on. Then an SUV hit him, throwing him into the opposing southbound lanes, where a second SUV hit him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. "All three vehicles failed to stop, render aid, and remain at scene as required by law," the LAPD said in a press release. As of Tuesday, police had not identified any suspects. USA Today reports up to $50,000 will be awarded to anyone who can provide information that leads to the drivers being identified, taken into custody, and convicted. (Read more pedestrian stories.)