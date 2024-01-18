Trump, Haley Tied in Latest New Hampshire Poll

Donald Trump scored an emphatic win in the Iowa caucuses but it's going to be a lot tighter in New Hampshire's primary next week, according to a new poll. According to the American Research Group poll conducted from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, Trump and Haley are tied at 40% each among likely Republican primary voters in the Granite State. The poll has Ron DeSantis at just 4%, the same as Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the race late Monday. In a poll released earlier this month, before Chris Christie dropped out, the same pollsters had Trump at 37%, Haley at 33%, and Christie at 10%.
Haley doesn't fare as well in other polls, including the latest Boston Globe/Suffolk University/NBC-10 Boston poll, Politico reports. That poll has Trump at 50%, Haley at 34%, and DeSantis at 5%. in polling averages from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill, the former president is leading Haley 43% to 34%. New Hampshire is seen as a make-or-break state for Haley after her third-place finish in Iowa, but analysts say her decision to drop out of two Republican debates in the state because Trump isn't taking part could end up costing her votes, NBC News reports. Both debates have been canceled. (Read more New Hampshire primary stories.)