Trump, Haley Tied in Latest New Hampshire Poll

Donald Trump scored an emphatic win in the Iowa caucuses but it's going to be a lot tighter in New Hampshire's primary next week, according to a new poll. According to the American Research Group poll conducted from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, Trump and Haley are tied at 40% each among likely Republican primary voters in the Granite State. The poll has Ron DeSantis at just 4%, the same as Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the race late Monday. In a poll released earlier this month, before Chris Christie dropped out, the same pollsters had Trump at 37%, Haley at 33%, and Christie at 10%.