A congratulatory message that Rob Lowe sent to former high school classmate Robert Downey Jr. after the latter won a Golden Globe earlier this month didn't quite go the way Lowe had planned. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the Parks and Recreation actor lauded Downey, who won best supporting actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, but Lowe also sheepishly admitted that on Globes night on Jan. 7, his words of praise ended up sent via text not to Downey, as he'd intended, but to Bradley Cooper—who'd lost that night in the best actor slot for film, to Cillian Murphy, Downey's co-star in Oppenheimer, per Deadline .

"Downey does this amazing acceptance speech ... and I'm so excited for him, so I text him, 'So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I have heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it,'" Lowe told Kimmel. But then, after hitting send, Lowe made a dismaying discovery: "I realize, 'Oh s---. I just sent that to Bradley Cooper.'" Lowe quickly sent a second message, writing to Cooper, "No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.," telling Kimmel, "I made the guy feel worse! It was terrible."

Lowe said he then proceeded to send yet another mistaken message to Cooper, who finally replied, in charming Bradley Cooper fashion: "It's fine, I like living vicariously through these mistakes." Lowe explained to Kimmel that the mistaken texts came about because he'd "inputted the wrong numbers under the wrong names." Kimmel informed Lowe that he could've simply unsent the erroneous texts—to which Lowe replied, "I didn't know! Now I know." People notes that the gracious Cooper was also nominated in the best director category for film at the Golden Globes, but he didn't win for that, either. Watch Kimmel's interview with Lowe here. (Read more Rob Lowe stories.)