DeSantis Gives Up, Throws His Support to Trump

Florida governor says he can't see a path to victory
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 21, 2024 2:44 PM CST
DeSantis Drops Out of GOP Race, Endorses Trump
Ron DeSantis campaigns with his wife, Casey, and children, Madison and Mason on Saturday in Lexington, South Carolina   (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Two days before the nation's first primary, Ron DeSantis abandoned his struggling Republican presidential campaign and endorsed the front-runner. "It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," the Florida governor said in a video posted Sunday on X announcing the suspension. "If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it," DeSantis said, per NBC News. "But I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources. We don't have a clear path to victory."

DeSantis began his campaign as a candidate many Republicans saw as a viable challenger to Trump after winning a landslide reelection as governor while Trump's endorsements fared poorly in the 2022 midterms. But polls showed DeSantis fading, per the Washington Post, even before he officially entered the race in a problematic live chat on X. He had been scheduled to attend an event Sunday afternoon in New Hampshire, which votes Tuesday, but instead flew home to Florida late Saturday after appearing in South Carolina, per the New York Times. "While this campaign has ended, the mission continues," DeSantis said in his video announcement. (GOP professionals say DeSantis' campaign was historically awful.)

