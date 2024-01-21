DeSantis Gives Up, Throws His Support to Trump

Two days before the nation's first primary, Ron DeSantis abandoned his struggling Republican presidential campaign and endorsed the front-runner. "It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," the Florida governor said in a video posted Sunday on X announcing the suspension. "If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it," DeSantis said, per NBC News. "But I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources. We don't have a clear path to victory."