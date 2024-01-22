She's Now the Winningest Coach in NCAA Basketball History

It never fails, Tara VanDerveer always takes a minute to thank everybody for coming to the game and that includes offering her immense gratitude to the Stanford band. On Sunday, moments after her latest remarkable milestone in a career filled with them and as the new winningest coach in NCAA basketball history, she politely asked the band to stop playing. VanDerveer took the microphone and began with her words of appreciation once more. Just as those who love her so hoped it would turn out, VanDerveer passed former Duke and Army coach Mike Krzyzewski with her 1,203rd career victory at home in Maples Pavilion when No. 8 Stanford beat Oregon State 65-56, the AP reports.

"It's really special to win a game and have you all here to celebrate," VanDerveer said. "It's also really special to have so many former players come back. ... It's just so exciting to see everybody. Thank you all very much for coming out, I really appreciate it." A head coach since age 24, VanDerveer celebrated with thousands on her team's home floor with a couple dozen former players on hand to cheer the Hall of Fame coach on for yet another triumph in a 45-year career filled with memorable accomplishments. And for a nearly full arena, this was also a chance for fans to show their love for a Hall of Fame coach who has been shining her light on women's basketball for 4 1/2 decades.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tara VanDerveer, who is already one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of basketball," Krzyzewski said in a statement. "This is yet another milestone to add to an amazing legacy. More important than all the astounding numbers and career accomplishments, she's positively impacted countless lives as a coach and a mentor. Tara remains a true guardian of our sport." VanDerveer improved to 1,203-267 overall and 1,051-216 over 38 seasons at Stanford. A 17-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year with five national Coach of the Year honors, VanDerveer has captured three NCAA titles with Stanford—1990, '92 and 2021—and coached the 1996 US Olympic team to a gold medal at the Atlanta Games during a year away from Stanford.