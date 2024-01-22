This Possible Future VP Is Now a Definite Future Husband

"She said YES." That was the message posted on social media Sunday night by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, announcing his engagement to Mindy Noce, a mom of three and interior designer in her late 40s who first publicly showed up by the 58-year-old senator's side at a GOP primary debate in November. A Scott spokesperson tells the New York Times that the Saturday proposal took place on South Carolina's Kiawah Island, not far from Charleston. Scott's photos online showed him on one knee on the beach in front of Noce, along with the biblical verse, "He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord."

The seemingly forever bachelor and his new fiancee have been dating for about a year, after meeting at church. "I couldn't be more thankful for having found a soulmate and someone who shares a lot of the same interests, passions, and goals that I do," Scott tells the Washington Post, adding that he asked Noce's parents for their blessing shortly before Christmas. He notes that in arranging the proposal, he had to somehow try to convince Noce not to wear gloves during their beach stroll (it's unclear if he was successful).

Scott dropped out of the presidential race in November, and on Friday, the senator endorsed former President Trump, the current Republican frontrunner by far. The South Carolinian is said to be on the list of those who Trump may select as his running mate for the 2024 election. Scott was engaged once before, decades ago, but the marriage never happened. He and Noce will wed later this year, he tells the Post. (Read more Tim Scott stories.)