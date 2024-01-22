Phil Mickelson Did It 33 Years Ago. Now, So Has Nick Dunlap

A University of Alabama sophomore won the American Express golf tournament on Sunday, becoming the PGA Tour's first amateur to proclaim victory in more than three decades. "Everybody's got doubts," 20-year-old Nick Dunlap told the AP after his big win at the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. "I probably had a thousand different scenarios in my head of how today was going to go, and it went nothing like I expected." Golf.com concurs, calling the way the tourney went down "one of the most suspenseful finishes in recent PGA Tour memory," with Dunlap only ahead by one stroke heading into the final hole. He made a 6-foot putt to clinch it, finishing at 29 under par.

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 29, finished second. The last time an amateur emerged victorious on a PGA Tour was in 1991, when Phil Mickelson won at the Tucson Open. Dunlap is only the third amateur winner since 1957, and the youngest since 1910. He and Tiger Woods are also the only two golfers to win both the US Amateur and the US Junior Amateur tourneys. One bittersweet result of being only 20 years old, however: Dunlap technically won the $1.5 million prize that goes along with the win, but because he's an amateur, he's not eligible to receive it, per CNN. Bezuidenhout will get that money instead.

This victory means Dunlap can now go pro whenever he's up for it, "eligible to take up PGA Tour membership at any time during the 2024 PGA Tour season," notes PGATour.com, which adds his membership would run automatically through 2026. Dunlap isn't quite sure what path he's going to take yet. "I have to take a second to let what just happened sink in a little bit," he notes. "That's a decision that's not just about me. It affects a lot of people, and obviously I'm going to try to enjoy this." Much more here on Dunlap. (Read more PGA Tour stories.)