Ron DeSantis' backing of Donald Trump isn't the only 2024 endorsement making headlines. Nikki Haley is generating some headlines ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary by campaigning with none other than TV's Judge Judy. At a Sunday rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, Judy Sheindlin spoke enthusiastically about Haley, reports Politico. "I'm not here to bash the competition, although I'm perfectly capable of doing that," said Sheindlin, per USA Today. "Suffice it to say that when you teach a child not to put their hand over a flame, you do that because you know they're going to get burned. Well, we've gotten burned." Politico called the rally one of Haley's "largest, highest-energy campaign events to date." More:
- The pitch: "America deserves better than Donald Trump or Joe Biden," Sheindlin tells WMUR. "America deserves a leader, a poised, smart, centered, focused, moral leader. Neither one of those two men qualify." She also called attention to age as a campaign issue, with Trump being 77 and Biden 81. "They think [Biden's] 81 and he's better," she said of voters. "You don't get better. I'm 81, and I'm telling you."
- Naptime: Sheindlin tells CNN that she's still able to run her reality-TV enterprise, but she's had to slow down because of age. "I need a nap in the afternoon," she says. "So does Joe Biden. Probably two."
- Unapologetic: Deadline notes that Sheindlin isn't generally seen as a partisan figure, with her only previous endorsement being for Michael Bloomberg in his 2020 presidential run. "Times have changed in our country, and I believe the moment has come for me to step out from behind the curtain," she wrote at the time. She's aware people might scoff at celebrity interviews, "but I have an opinion, and just because I have celebrity doesn't mean that I should keep my opinion to myself."
- On TV: For those who'd prefer to watch Sheindlin in her role as a reality-TV judge instead of as a political endorser, another season of her Judy Justice show has begun streaming on Amazon's Freevee.
("May the best woman win," Haley said of DeSantis' exit
from the race.)