Ron DeSantis' backing of Donald Trump isn't the only 2024 endorsement making headlines. Nikki Haley is generating some headlines ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary by campaigning with none other than TV's Judge Judy. At a Sunday rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, Judy Sheindlin spoke enthusiastically about Haley, reports Politico. "I'm not here to bash the competition, although I'm perfectly capable of doing that," said Sheindlin, per USA Today. "Suffice it to say that when you teach a child not to put their hand over a flame, you do that because you know they're going to get burned. Well, we've gotten burned." Politico called the rally one of Haley's "largest, highest-energy campaign events to date." More:

The pitch: "America deserves better than Donald Trump or Joe Biden," Sheindlin tells WMUR. "America deserves a leader, a poised, smart, centered, focused, moral leader. Neither one of those two men qualify." She also called attention to age as a campaign issue, with Trump being 77 and Biden 81. "They think [Biden's] 81 and he's better," she said of voters. "You don't get better. I'm 81, and I'm telling you."