Frozen Bodies of Chiefs Fans Found Outside Friend's Home

Family members of three men whose frozen bodies were found outside a friend's home in Kansas City earlier this month are crying foul on the friend's explanation that they froze to death. David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, went to the unnamed friend's home to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game on January 7, NewsNation reports. Loved ones became increasingly concerned over the next 50 hours as the men were not heard from, and on January 9, the fiancee of one of the men went to the house. When no one answered the door, she got in through the basement and found one body on the back porch. Police later discovered the other two bodies in the backyard, and said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

An attorney for the homeowner tells Fox 4 KC the man had no idea his friends were still outside his house or in need of help after the game ended and he went to bed. Earlier this month, the mother of one of the victims told Fox 4 KC that "nobody" believes the homeowner's story. A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department says authorities are awaiting a cause of death from the medical examiner's office. "That would be the thing that would drive any additional investigative steps," he says. "There is no change in the preliminary investigative findings. There have not been any indications of foul play." At the most recent Chiefs game, it was so cold that 15 attendees were taken to area hospitals due to weather-related health concerns, ABC News reports. (Read more Kansas City stories.)