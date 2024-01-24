Trump Wins New Hampshire, Haley Insists Race Isn't Over

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary over Nikki Haley, reports the AP. The outlet called it as soon as the final polls closed at 8pm Eastern on Tuesday. Many saw the first-in-the-nation primary as do-or-die for Haley, but the candidate told supporters at an election night rally in Concord that she was not dropping out. "You've all heard the chatter among the political class," she said, per Politico. "Well I have news for all of them: New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go."



With 26% of results in, Trump led 53.2% to 45.9%, reports the New York Times, which notes that no GOP candidate has ever won the first two states in the primaries and failed to secure the nomination.

"Haley said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN'T!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after the race was called, per the Hill.

Next up are the Nevada caucuses and the US Virgin Islands primary, both in early February, though the truly important contest on the horizon is the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24, per CBS News. That's Haley's home state, where she was once governor. Michigan's primary is three days later.