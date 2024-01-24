Trump Wins New Hampshire, Haley Insists Race Isn't Over

AP called the race as soon as polls closed
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 23, 2024 6:46 PM CST
Updated Jan 23, 2024 7:47 PM CST
Polls Closing Across New Hampshire
Drivers follow the arrows to cast their vote at Auburn Village School, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Auburn, N.H.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary over Nikki Haley, reports the AP. The outlet called it as soon as the final polls closed at 8pm Eastern on Tuesday. Many saw the first-in-the-nation primary as do-or-die for Haley, but the candidate told supporters at an election night rally in Concord that she was not dropping out. "You've all heard the chatter among the political class," she said, per Politico. "Well I have news for all of them: New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go."

  • With 26% of results in, Trump led 53.2% to 45.9%, reports the New York Times, which notes that no GOP candidate has ever won the first two states in the primaries and failed to secure the nomination.
  • "Haley said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN'T!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after the race was called, per the Hill.
  • Next up are the Nevada caucuses and the US Virgin Islands primary, both in early February, though the truly important contest on the horizon is the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24, per CBS News. That's Haley's home state, where she was once governor. Michigan's primary is three days later.
(On the Democratic side, President Biden won in New Hampshire thanks to write-in votes.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X