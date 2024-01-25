Woman Rescued After 15 Hours on Overturned Car

A California woman was stranded on top of her overturned vehicle for around 15 hours before a dramatic rescue, authorities say. The Alameda County Fire Department says the woman tried to drive her small truck across a remote, flooded road in Livermore Monday night, but she misjudged the depth of the water and her vehicle was swept into a creek, Fox News reports. The woman managed to climb on top of the overturned vehicle and remained there until she was spotted by a camper the next day. She was "cold and in good condition" when the California Highway Patrol rescued her by helicopter, the fire department said in a post on X .

ACFD battalion chief Kent Carlin tells KTVU that water was still rushing heavily when help arrived. "During that time that her vehicle overturned in the water, she lost phone and all other important items not to mention it was a bad coverage area anyway," Carlin says. "You could tell from her condition that she was cold, her hands were discolored, she had been there overnight." Carlin says the woman "was extremely lucky. Had there been nobody at the campground, she could have been there significantly longer."

The woman, who was on top of the vehicle from around 7:30pm Monday to 10:30am Tuesday, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. "It could have had a whole different outcome," Carlin says, per CBS News. "She could have been swept downstream, but she was strong enough to get up on top of the vehicle." (Read more rescue stories.)